Dovu Market Cap Hits $26.10 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Dovu has a total market cap of $26.10 million and approximately $92,741.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00055524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00630803 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

