DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading 3.7% Higher

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.95). 173,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 199,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.46.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 754 stores, which included 542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan, and four in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

