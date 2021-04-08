DPRating (RATING) Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DPRating has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $44,891.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00639028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084089 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030516 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

