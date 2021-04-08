DPRating (RATING) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $57,586.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00055829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.23 or 0.00628827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00081352 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

