DraftCoin (DFT) Market Cap Tops $148,170.31

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. DraftCoin has a market cap of $148,170.31 and $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

