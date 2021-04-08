Dragon Coins (DRG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.57 million and $2,487.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00055853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.52 or 0.00634272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.