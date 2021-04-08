Drep [new] 24 Hour Volume Hits $32.14 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $93.50 million and approximately $32.14 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00004053 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.33 or 0.00637078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00083826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030120 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.