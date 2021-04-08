DREP [old] Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00056400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00636628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.