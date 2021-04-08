Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00266737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.14 or 0.00790392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,365.63 or 1.00475042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.00703839 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

