DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $92.79 on Top Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $92.79 or 0.00159720 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $96.16 million and $2.21 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,377 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

