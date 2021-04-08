Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9,177.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,125 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

DUK opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

