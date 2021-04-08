Dustin Finer Sells 1,500 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

