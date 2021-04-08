Dustin Finer Sells 1,500 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60.
Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.