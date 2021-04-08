DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,365. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.