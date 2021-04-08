DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,365. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.