DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
KSM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,948. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
