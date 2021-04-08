Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Achieves $260,146.76

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 87.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $260,146.76 and approximately $135,953.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00066475 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003584 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,490 coins and its circulating supply is 369,654 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

