Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Up 4.8%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $52.23. 2,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,494,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

