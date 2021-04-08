E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.41

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.406 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

EONGY stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

