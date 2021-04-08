E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.41

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.406 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

EONGY stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

