Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack Sells 9,907 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $801,460.17.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.36. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $139.89.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,808,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

