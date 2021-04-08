Earnbase Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,086.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Earnbase has traded 82.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Earnbase has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $9,086.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for $14.95 or 0.00025858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00263243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.97 or 0.00807446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.60 or 0.99740879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00711005 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

