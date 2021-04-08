Earneo (RNO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.61 Million

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Earneo has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Earneo has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $17,427.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earneo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00068850 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003617 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Earneo Profile

Earneo (CRYPTO:RNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io

Buying and Selling Earneo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

