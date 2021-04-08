EasyFi (EASY) Market Cap Achieves $77.44 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $34.14 or 0.00058958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $77.44 million and $11.59 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,268,475 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

