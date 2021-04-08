Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFT opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

