Eaton Vance Management Purchases 56,178 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 207.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $35,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.78.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $414.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.89 and a 200-day moving average of $406.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.55 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.