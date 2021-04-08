eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,626.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $18.00 million and $7,626.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

