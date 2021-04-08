eBoost Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $4,714.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00386815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.