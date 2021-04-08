EchoLink (EKO) Price Up 19.6% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $173,323.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.31 or 0.00637015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00083878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030290 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

