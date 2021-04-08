Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,797 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Ecolab worth $434,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.62.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $214.66 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $158.42 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

