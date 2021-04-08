EDC Blockchain Price Tops $0.0286 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $338,017.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,874.33 or 1.00100785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00035448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00100055 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005336 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

