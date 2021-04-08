Eden (EDN) Trading Up 59.8% Over Last Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Eden has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $384,573.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eden has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.00629790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00081513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

