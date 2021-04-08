Ediston Property Investment Declares Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 71.09 ($0.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.59. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.25 million and a P/E ratio of 12.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

In related news, insider Imogen Moss acquired 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.80 ($13,068.72). Also, insider Robin Archibald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.