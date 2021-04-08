EDUCare (EKT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083578 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030220 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

