Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 68,550 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.16. 2,452,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,206. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 28,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.