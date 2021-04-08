Eight Capital Lowers Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target to C$1.50

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE:FCU opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.62, a current ratio of 36.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$381.29 million and a PE ratio of -36.67.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

