Einsteinium Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $74,237.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $80.22 million and approximately $74,237.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.00387963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002625 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,473,676 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

