Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,044.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 305.3% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $90.77 million and $1,044.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00265608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.00801329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,202.43 or 1.00068318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00712099 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

