Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,535 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $13,785,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $142.07. 36,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

