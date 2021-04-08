Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.75 and traded as high as C$14.00. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$13.94, with a volume of 938,489 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

