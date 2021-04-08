Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.32

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.32 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 127.20 ($1.66). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 460,513 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £726.00 million and a P/E ratio of -10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Elementis alerts:

In other news, insider Christine Soden acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.