Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $5.15 on Major Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00008816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $154.84 million and $314,436.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00056772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00639375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084108 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030538 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

