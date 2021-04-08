Ellaism Price Up 73.7% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 73.7% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $402,262.24 and $223.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.30 or 0.03577500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00033208 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,619,510 coins and its circulating supply is 43,568,178 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.