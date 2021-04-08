Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 11,080 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.02. 80,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,801. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

