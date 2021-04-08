Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 4,065 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,677. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

