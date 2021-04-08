ELM Advisors LLC Acquires 3,199 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.99. 27,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,363. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

