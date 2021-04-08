ELM Advisors LLC Has $16.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 10.0% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,801. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.