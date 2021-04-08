ELM Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.03. 30,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,596. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

