ELM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $132.60. 44,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,711. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

