ELM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after buying an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $75.58. 53,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $76.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.