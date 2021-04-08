ELM Advisors LLC Sells 7,660 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,382. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76.

