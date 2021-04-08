Elrond Hits One Day Volume of $117.49 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Elrond has a market cap of $3.12 billion and approximately $117.49 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $180.77 or 0.00313296 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00029418 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,503,192 coins and its circulating supply is 17,273,546 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

