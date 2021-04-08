Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.92

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.92 and traded as high as C$57.01. Emera shares last traded at C$56.97, with a volume of 1,714,164 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on EMA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

Get Emera alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1338589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.